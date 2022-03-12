Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) will announce $0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lakeland Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.94. Lakeland Financial posted earnings of $0.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will report full year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $3.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $3.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lakeland Financial.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.01). Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 40.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LKFN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

In related news, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total value of $1,952,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 35,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total transaction of $2,796,500.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,846 shares of company stock valued at $5,500,052 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Lakeland Financial by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 13,125 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Lakeland Financial by 13.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 764,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,110,000 after acquiring an additional 92,038 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,647,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 8.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 17.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

LKFN stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.00. The company had a trading volume of 114,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.73 and a 200 day moving average of $75.03. Lakeland Financial has a 12 month low of $56.06 and a 12 month high of $85.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 24th. This is a boost from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.78%.

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

