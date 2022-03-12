Lamden (TAU) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.05 Million

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. In the last week, Lamden has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. Lamden has a market capitalization of $6.05 million and $143,459.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lamden coin can currently be bought for $0.0426 or 0.00000108 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005117 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000085 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000092 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Profile

Lamden is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 248,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official website is lamden.io . The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Buying and Selling Lamden

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

