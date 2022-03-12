Landshare (LAND) Price Up 1.3% Over Last Week

Landshare (CURRENCY:LAND) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. Landshare has a total market capitalization of $3.12 million and $47,242.00 worth of Landshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Landshare coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.71 or 0.00004353 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Landshare has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00034051 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00105102 BTC.

Landshare Profile

LAND is a coin. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2021. Landshare’s total supply is 3,799,847 coins and its circulating supply is 1,829,898 coins. Landshare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Landbox is a blockchain real estate project established based upon professional experiences in the existing real estate development and education industries. By utilizing “prop-tech” – a tech solution combining blockchain with real estate development – business development can be expanded. The first service product offered is “AuctionOK”, an online real estate auction service based on blockchain. This product is aiming to solve the various inconveniences of the existing offline-based real estate auction system. A patent application has been filed to provide an online, non-face-to-face real estate auction service using blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Landshare

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Landshare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Landshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

