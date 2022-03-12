LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.67.

Several analysts recently commented on LNXSF shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €66.00 ($71.74) to €63.00 ($68.48) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €72.00 ($78.26) target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Get LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $1.01 on Monday, reaching $44.51. 7,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,902. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $77.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.27.

LANXESS AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, High Performance Materials, and Arlanxeo. The Advanced Intermediates segment consists of industrial chemical intermediates and a key player in the custom synthesis, and manufacturing of chemical precursors and specialty active ingredients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.