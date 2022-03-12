Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) PT Raised to $93.00

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $79.00 to $93.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.38% from the company’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s Q1 2023 earnings at $9.66 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $9.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $9.44 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $9.27 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $37.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $34.84 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Shares of LPI stock opened at $73.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.71. Laredo Petroleum has a one year low of $26.51 and a one year high of $99.26.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $470.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.95 million. Laredo Petroleum had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 101.15%. The business’s revenue was up 150.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Laredo Petroleum will post 29.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Encap Energy Capital Fund Ix, sold 500,000 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $36,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 4,657 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total transaction of $355,096.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 521,179 shares of company stock worth $38,114,568 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 714,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,884,000 after purchasing an additional 304,000 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $326,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 46,644 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,453 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

