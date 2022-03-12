Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,747 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Twinbeech Capital LP increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 67.3% in the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 78,927 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 31,762 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 336.3% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 19,198 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 14,798 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,517,613 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $238,545,000 after buying an additional 2,934,018 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth $382,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 64,414 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 20,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

LVS opened at $36.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.90 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.33. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $33.75 and a 12 month high of $66.62.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.44% and a negative net margin of 22.70%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

LVS has been the subject of several research reports. CBRE Group lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.69.

About Las Vegas Sands (Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and the United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.