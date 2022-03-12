Latitude Advisors LLC Buys 234 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Latitude Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 878 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 104.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 362,759 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $281,312,000 after purchasing an additional 8,423,727 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 4.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,968,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,179 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $1,447,578,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 7.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,169,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,183,430,000 after purchasing an additional 858,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 299.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 813,975 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $631,221,000 after purchasing an additional 610,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $42.95 on Friday, hitting $795.35. 22,273,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,256,727. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $546.98 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $927.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $929.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $798.74 billion, a PE ratio of 162.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $262.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays set a $325.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $940.09.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.85, for a total value of $1,276,935.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total transaction of $758,314.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,128,762 shares of company stock valued at $1,057,576,236. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

