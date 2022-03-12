Latitude Advisors LLC Buys 403 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Latitude Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,082 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 0.7% of Latitude Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 236.8% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 46.5% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on V. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Erste Group upgraded Visa to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.54.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $196.71. 5,431,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,997,648. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $216.31 and its 200 day moving average is $217.51. The firm has a market cap of $376.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.67 and a 1 year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.83%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,203 shares of company stock valued at $5,832,225 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

