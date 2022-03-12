Latitude Advisors LLC Has $11.73 Million Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Latitude Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,798 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Tyler Technologies comprises approximately 3.3% of Latitude Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $11,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $543.96.

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.57, for a total value of $1,790,495.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TYL traded down $9.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $398.31. 256,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,682. The company has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of 104.27 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $454.95 and a 200 day moving average of $487.28. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $384.38 and a 52-week high of $557.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $433.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.74 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

