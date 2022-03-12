Latitude Advisors LLC Has $848,000 Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Latitude Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PHYS. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $332,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 857,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,032,000 after buying an additional 261,206 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,098,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,534,000 after purchasing an additional 149,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 82,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 38,439 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PHYS stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.63. 3,180,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,108,132. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.31. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $13.23 and a 52-week high of $16.19.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

