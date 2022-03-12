Latitude Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Latitude Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,219,770 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,308,879,000 after acquiring an additional 389,582 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Home Depot by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,938,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,919,065,000 after acquiring an additional 433,190 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,303,981 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,382,385,000 after acquiring an additional 372,867 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,484,008 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,456,701,000 after acquiring an additional 190,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,903,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,937,946,000 after acquiring an additional 605,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $316.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,972,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,084,182. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $354.56 and its 200 day moving average is $362.32. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $266.76 and a one year high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 48.97%.

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $455.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.48.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

