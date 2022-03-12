Latitude Advisors LLC Sells 1,818 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Latitude Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,681 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,818 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,850,065 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,329,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998,777 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1,886.7% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 47,463 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 45,074 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.1% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 435,219 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $24,816,000 after purchasing an additional 13,106 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 702.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 185,319 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $10,566,000 after purchasing an additional 162,239 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.6% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 331,790 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $18,918,000 after purchasing an additional 5,278 shares during the period. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.02. 19,584,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,202,010. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $44.27 and a twelve month high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 33.00%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

