Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New $302,000 Investment in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRI. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 21.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TRI traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.55. 615,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,357. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52 week low of $86.16 and a 52 week high of $123.60.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 89.62% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 15.57%.

TRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Thomson Reuters in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Thomson Reuters from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.30.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

