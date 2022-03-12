Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. Takes $4.68 Million Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 32,270 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,682,000. Guidewire Software makes up approximately 1.2% of Laurus Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the third quarter worth $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the third quarter worth $36,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 47.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 336.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 428.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Guidewire Software from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Guidewire Software from $146.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Guidewire Software from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Guidewire Software from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.57.

Shares of NYSE GWRE traded down $3.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.57. 384,988 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,346. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.38 and a 52-week high of $130.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 5.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.59 and a 200-day moving average of $111.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.49 and a beta of 1.33.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.06. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $204.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Polelle sold 769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total transaction of $86,881.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total value of $62,441.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,804 shares of company stock worth $1,655,512 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

