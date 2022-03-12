LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Given a €158.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG – Get Rating) has been assigned a €158.00 ($171.74) price target by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 43.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($157.61) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group set a €155.00 ($168.48) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €158.80 ($172.61) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Barclays set a €134.00 ($145.65) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €143.80 ($156.30) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €143.97 ($156.49).

Shares of LEG opened at €110.10 ($119.67) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €114.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is €123.25. LEG Immobilien has a 1 year low of €75.17 ($81.71) and a 1 year high of €98.50 ($107.07).

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

