Legacy Bridge LLC Buys New Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 125 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 2.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,143,833 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $193,490,000 after purchasing an additional 22,686 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 24.5% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 7,923 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 0.4% in the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 100,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,989,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $1,743,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 98,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VMC. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.87.
Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 12.08%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 31.94%.
About Vulcan Materials (Get Rating)
Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vulcan Materials (VMC)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.