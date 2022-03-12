Legacy Bridge LLC Buys New Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 125 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 2.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,143,833 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $193,490,000 after purchasing an additional 22,686 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 24.5% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 7,923 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 0.4% in the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 100,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,989,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $1,743,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 98,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VMC. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.87.

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $175.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.21. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $157.80 and a 1 year high of $213.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.81.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 12.08%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 31.94%.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

