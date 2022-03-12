Legacy Bridge LLC Grows Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 7,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 214.8% in the fourth quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 4,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 162.9% in the fourth quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 1,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. 65.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $455.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $432.59.

NYSE:DE opened at $389.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $320.50 and a 1 year high of $405.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $373.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $359.99. The company has a market cap of $119.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.28%.

In other news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

