Legacy Bridge LLC Has $381,000 Holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,775 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SKX. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 61.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 629 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 57.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 14.1% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 29.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,989 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the third quarter valued at $196,000. Institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

SKX stock opened at $37.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.77 and its 200-day moving average is $44.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.50 and a 1 year high of $55.87.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 13.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 85,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $3,684,093.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO David Weinberg sold 56,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $2,456,062.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 153,501 shares of company stock worth $6,646,593. 25.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wedbush upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. OTR Global downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “positive” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.89.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.