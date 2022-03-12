Legacy Bridge LLC Invests $803,000 in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIT. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 227.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

LIT stock opened at $68.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.33 and a 200 day moving average of $83.72. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $54.88 and a 52 week high of $97.13.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.