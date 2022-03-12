Legacy Bridge LLC Purchases 280 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Legacy Bridge LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,152,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,536,499,000 after buying an additional 2,178,268 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $95,489,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,021,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,037 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,000.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,155,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,929 shares during the period. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5,662.8% in the 3rd quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 849,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,296,000 after purchasing an additional 835,097 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $68.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.36 and its 200 day moving average is $78.14. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $66.54 and a 52 week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

