Legacy Bridge LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 31,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,000. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Legacy Bridge LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 216.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000.

JEPI opened at $58.64 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.50 and a fifty-two week high of $63.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.21.

