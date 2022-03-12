Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Shares Sold by B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 92.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,850 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 1,127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 105,630 shares during the last quarter. 71.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LEG opened at $36.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.43. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $59.16.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

LEG has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

In other news, Director Robert E. Brunner sold 6,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $236,295.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

About Leggett & Platt (Get Rating)

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.