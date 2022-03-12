LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.260-$0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $37.70 million-$39.70 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $39.22 million.LeMaitre Vascular also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.350-$1.450 EPS.

LeMaitre Vascular stock traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,587. The firm has a market capitalization of $929.57 million, a PE ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.32. LeMaitre Vascular has a 1 year low of $39.48 and a 1 year high of $64.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.16.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $39.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.70 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 17.42%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is 39.68%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research decreased their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.80.

In other news, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $41,964.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 7,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $382,336.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMAT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,147,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $158,097,000 after buying an additional 31,590 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 354,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,805,000 after purchasing an additional 18,983 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 8.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 238,521 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,663,000 after purchasing an additional 18,670 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,740 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 10,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,096 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 6,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

