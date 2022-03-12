Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Stock Price Down 9%

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.57 and last traded at $19.70. Approximately 36,008 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,173,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.65.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LMND shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Lemonade from $85.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Lemonade from $54.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays cut their target price on Lemonade from $43.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Lemonade in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lemonade from $74.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.32.

In other Lemonade news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 10,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $348,247.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 38.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,772,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 115,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,664,000 after acquiring an additional 8,945 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,649,000 after acquiring an additional 29,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 9,778 shares during the last quarter. 58.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

