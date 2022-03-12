Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Stock Price Down 9%

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.57 and last traded at $19.70. Approximately 36,008 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,173,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.65.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LMND shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Lemonade from $54.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays cut their target price on Lemonade from $43.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Lemonade from $85.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Lemonade in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.32.

In other Lemonade news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 10,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $348,247.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 38.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,480,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,451,000 after acquiring an additional 596,850 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,467,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,789,000 after acquiring an additional 10,011 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,772,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 151.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 864,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,953,000 after acquiring an additional 520,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 795,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,511,000 after acquiring an additional 128,352 shares during the last quarter. 58.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lemonade (NYSE:LMND)

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

