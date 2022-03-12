Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCRTF) Short Interest Down 81.5% in February

Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCRTF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 81.5% from the February 13th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Leucrotta Exploration from C$1.00 to C$1.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS LCRTF remained flat at $$0.77 during trading on Friday. Leucrotta Exploration has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day moving average is $0.68.

Leucrotta Exploration, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company was founded on June 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

