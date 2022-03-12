Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LEVI. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.92.

NYSE:LEVI opened at $18.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.55. Levi Strauss & Co. has a twelve month low of $17.34 and a twelve month high of $30.84.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 14,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $316,425.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer A. Sey sold 28,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $682,368.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,845 shares of company stock valued at $1,307,469. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEVI. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

