LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) PT Lowered to $96.00

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $96.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 19.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LGIH. Zacks Investment Research raised LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LGI Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.80.

NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $118.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.60. LGI Homes has a 1 year low of $110.83 and a 1 year high of $188.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 14.86.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $801.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.07 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 14.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that LGI Homes will post 17.37 EPS for the current year.

In other LGI Homes news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 2,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.60, for a total transaction of $384,857.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in LGI Homes by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,951,000 after acquiring an additional 60,088 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in LGI Homes by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 133,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,011,000 after acquiring an additional 11,173 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its stake in LGI Homes by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 4,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,438,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 400,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,886,000 after buying an additional 9,974 shares in the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

