Life On Earth, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LFER) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Life On Earth, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LFER – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 228.6% from the February 13th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS LFER traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.04. 27,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,929. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.08 and its 200 day moving average is $0.09. Life On Earth has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.25.

Life On Earth Company Profile (Get Rating)

Life on Earth, Inc operates as a cloud-based enterprise software developer and a provider that enables rapid innovation that keeps the cloud enterprise operations safe, compliant, and manageable. The firm focuses on technologies that include Internet-of-Things, security, enterprise legacy software modernization, personal data and privacy compliance, enterprise software maintenance, and governance.

