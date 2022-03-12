Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.360-$1.400 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Life Storage also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.930-$6.030 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Life Storage in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Life Storage from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Life Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $143.90.

Shares of LSI stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $131.16. The company had a trading volume of 247,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,992. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Life Storage has a one year low of $84.00 and a one year high of $154.45. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 41.84, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.52.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 31.82%. The business had revenue of $221.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Life Storage will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.58%.

In other Life Storage news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $585,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JustInvest LLC increased its position in Life Storage by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 149.1% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 490,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,114,000 after purchasing an additional 122,628 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

