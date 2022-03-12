LifeWorks (OTCMKTS:MSIXF) Price Target Cut to C$28.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

LifeWorks (OTCMKTS:MSIXF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on LifeWorks from C$39.00 to C$34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on LifeWorks from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial downgraded LifeWorks from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on LifeWorks from C$38.00 to C$36.50 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS MSIXF opened at $20.48 on Friday. LifeWorks has a 12 month low of $19.21 and a 12 month high of $28.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.25.

LifeWorks, Inc engages in the provision of human resource consulting and technology services. Its solutions includes employee assistance program; health and wellness; benefits and pension outsourcing; absence management solutions; and health plan solutions. The company was founded by William Frank Morneau, Sr.

