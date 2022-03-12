Limeade Inc (ASX:LME) Insider Deven Billimoria Acquires 70,792 Shares

Limeade Inc (ASX:LME – Get Rating) insider Deven Billimoria bought 70,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.38 ($0.27) per share, for a total transaction of A$26,547.00 ($19,377.37).

Deven Billimoria also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Limeade alerts:

On Monday, March 7th, Deven Billimoria bought 60,000 shares of Limeade stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.34 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,100.00 ($14,671.53).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Limeade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limeade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.