Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) versus Renovare Environmental (NASDAQ:RENO) Critical Survey

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) and Renovare Environmental (NASDAQ:RENO – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lincoln Educational Services and Renovare Environmental’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lincoln Educational Services $335.34 million 0.59 $34.72 million $1.03 7.01 Renovare Environmental $5.88 million 2.51 -$11.54 million ($0.36) -1.25

Lincoln Educational Services has higher revenue and earnings than Renovare Environmental. Renovare Environmental is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lincoln Educational Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.0% of Lincoln Educational Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.4% of Renovare Environmental shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.0% of Lincoln Educational Services shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.6% of Renovare Environmental shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Lincoln Educational Services and Renovare Environmental, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lincoln Educational Services 0 0 3 0 3.00 Renovare Environmental 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lincoln Educational Services currently has a consensus price target of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 31.58%. Given Lincoln Educational Services’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Lincoln Educational Services is more favorable than Renovare Environmental.

Profitability

This table compares Lincoln Educational Services and Renovare Environmental’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lincoln Educational Services 10.35% 32.75% 13.44% Renovare Environmental -60.71% -805.20% -14.09%

Volatility & Risk

Lincoln Educational Services has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Renovare Environmental has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lincoln Educational Services beats Renovare Environmental on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades, Healthcare & Other Professions, and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive, diesel, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, welding, and manufacturing. The Healthcare & Other Professions segment provides academic programs in the disciplines of health sciences, hospitality and business, and information technology. The Transitional segment refers to campuses that are being taught-out and closed, and operations that are being phased out. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

Renovare Environmental Company Profile (Get Rating)

Renovare Environmental, Inc. engages in the provision of waste management services. Its products and services include food waste digesters, data analytics tools, traditional disposal services, and sophisticated facilities for processing municipal solid waste. The company was founded on March 20, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

