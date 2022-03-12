Lindbrook Capital LLC Boosts Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 650 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 189 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 213 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 272 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $213.18 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $199.03 and a one year high of $319.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $237.80 and its 200 day moving average is $241.83. The stock has a market cap of $56.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.49.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.83 EPS. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 EPS for the current year.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 16th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 16.53%.

FDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on FedEx from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FedEx from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $297.00 target price on FedEx and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 target price on FedEx in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.36.

About FedEx (Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.