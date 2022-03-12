Lindbrook Capital LLC Grows Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,018 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total value of $1,174,230.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total transaction of $2,993,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,476 shares of company stock valued at $4,348,930 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TROW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $191.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.64.

TROW opened at $136.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.06. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.07 and a 1 year high of $224.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.28.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 35.83%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.93%.

About T. Rowe Price Group (Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.