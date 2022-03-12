Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $159,000 Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 56.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,269 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Saban Cheryl bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 2,744.0% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the third quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

JD.com stock opened at $47.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.69. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.85 and a 1 year high of $92.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.49 and a 200-day moving average of $75.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The information services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $2.11. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $275.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on JD.com from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price target on JD.com from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Benchmark lifted their price target on JD.com from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on JD.com in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on JD.com from $98.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JD.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.07.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

