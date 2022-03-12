Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $233,000 Stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 3,559.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FND. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 16.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 98.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director William T. Giles bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FND opened at $91.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.41 and a 200-day moving average of $119.36. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.91. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $83.20 and a one year high of $145.89.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $914.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.34 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FND shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Floor & Decor from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Floor & Decor from $167.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.31.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

