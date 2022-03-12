Lindbrook Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 1,047.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,556 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 18.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 261,808 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $8,517,000 after buying an additional 40,247 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth $1,770,000. PM CAPITAL Ltd lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.8% during the third quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 1,656,856 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $53,898,000 after buying an additional 13,420 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth $1,041,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth $2,518,000. Institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FCX shares. StockNews.com raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James set a $49.00 price target on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

FCX stock opened at $46.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.44 and a 52-week high of $50.46. The firm has a market cap of $68.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.01.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.38%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $1,911,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $1,561,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,670 shares of company stock worth $7,002,730 over the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

