Lindbrook Capital LLC Increases Stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 14,461.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,520 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAVE. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,877,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,333,000 after acquiring an additional 513,940 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,909,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,260 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 748,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,283,000 after acquiring an additional 262,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,050,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,561,000 after acquiring an additional 730,794 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS PAVE opened at $26.88 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $17.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.26.

