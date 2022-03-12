Lindbrook Capital LLC Purchases 1,025 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in YUMC. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Yum China in the 3rd quarter valued at $280,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Yum China by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 175,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,634,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Yum China by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 158,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,482,000 after acquiring an additional 8,823 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Yum China by 515,050.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 10,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Yum China by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yum China alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on YUMC shares. TheStreet cut Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.18.

Yum China stock opened at $37.48 on Friday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.41 and a 52 week high of $69.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.51 and a 200-day moving average of $53.21.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.96%.

Yum China Company Profile (Get Rating)

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.