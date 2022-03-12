Lindbrook Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 452.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FMC. Man Group plc grew its position in FMC by 135.5% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 39,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after acquiring an additional 22,575 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in FMC by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,231,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,223,000 after acquiring an additional 22,288 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of FMC by 11.4% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of FMC by 6.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 871,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,243,000 after buying an additional 52,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of FMC by 3.8% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

FMC stock opened at $123.27 on Friday. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $87.27 and a 12 month high of $126.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.84.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. FMC had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.19%.

FMC announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FMC shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on FMC from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on FMC from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on FMC from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on FMC from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.73.

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total transaction of $179,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total value of $291,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,915 shares of company stock worth $1,037,280 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About FMC

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

