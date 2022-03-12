Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 339.99% and a negative return on equity of 17.41%.
LCTX stock opened at $1.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $225.87 million, a PE ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 1.86. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.77 and a current ratio of 7.77.
In related news, SVP Gary S. Hogge sold 501,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total value of $1,228,890.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.
LCTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.25.
Lineage Cell Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing new cellular therapies for degenerative retinal diseases, neurological conditions associated with demyelination, and aiding the body in detecting and combating cancer. The company’s programs are based on two core proprietary technology platforms: cell replacement and cell and drug delivery.
