Lion Electric (LEV) and Its Rivals Head-To-Head Analysis

Lion Electric (NYSE: LEV) is one of 680 public companies in the "Holding & other investment offices" industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Lion Electric to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Lion Electric has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lion Electric’s rivals have a beta of 0.12, meaning that their average stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Lion Electric and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lion Electric 1 3 7 0 2.55 Lion Electric Competitors 182 709 1009 20 2.45

Lion Electric presently has a consensus price target of $15.55, indicating a potential upside of 98.34%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 71.55%. Given Lion Electric’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Lion Electric is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Lion Electric and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lion Electric -75.07% -25.74% -11.09% Lion Electric Competitors 36.32% -22.39% 2.38%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.9% of Lion Electric shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.7% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.2% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lion Electric and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lion Electric $57.71 million -$43.33 million -14.52 Lion Electric Competitors $1.16 billion $51.13 million -21.49

Lion Electric’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Lion Electric. Lion Electric is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Lion Electric rivals beat Lion Electric on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Lion Electric (Get Rating)

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

