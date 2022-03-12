Live Company Group (LON:LVCG) Stock Price Down 1%

Live Company Group Plc (LON:LVCG – Get Rating) shares were down 1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.82 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.90 ($0.06). Approximately 722,721 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 1,018,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.95 ($0.06).
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3.92. The company has a market capitalization of £7.21 million and a PE ratio of -1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.91, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.16.
About Live Company Group (LON:LVCG)
