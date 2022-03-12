LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

RAMP traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 601,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,303. LiveRamp has a 12 month low of $34.90 and a 12 month high of $58.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -62.43 and a beta of 1.16.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

About LiveRamp (Get Rating)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.