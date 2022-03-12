LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.
RAMP traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 601,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,303. LiveRamp has a 12 month low of $34.90 and a 12 month high of $58.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -62.43 and a beta of 1.16.
About LiveRamp (Get Rating)
