Livewire Ergogenics Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVVV) Short Interest Down 83.3% in February

Livewire Ergogenics Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVVV – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the February 13th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,120,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:LVVV traded up $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,941,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,335,524. Livewire Ergogenics has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01.
Livewire Ergogenics Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Livewire Ergogenics (LVVV)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Livewire Ergogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livewire Ergogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.