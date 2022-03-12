Livewire Ergogenics Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVVV) Short Interest Down 83.3% in February

Livewire Ergogenics Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVVV – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the February 13th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,120,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LVVV traded up $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,941,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,335,524. Livewire Ergogenics has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01.

Livewire Ergogenics Company Profile (Get Rating)

LiveWire Ergogenics, Inc focuses on special purpose real estate asset management, research, product development, acquisition and management of legal, fully controlled and contained turnkey production facilities for cannabis-based products and services. It also engaged in the production and distribution of other wellness products.

