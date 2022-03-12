Loblaw Companies Limited to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 (TSE:L)

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 14th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.365 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

L stock traded down C$0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting C$114.75. The stock had a trading volume of 819,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,093. Loblaw Companies has a 1-year low of C$65.32 and a 1-year high of C$116.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$100.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of C$38.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

In related news, Director Richard Dufresne sold 6,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.43, for a total transaction of C$655,905.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$614,448.47. Also, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 35,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$99.31, for a total value of C$3,541,922.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$18,236,028.07. Insiders have sold 105,960 shares of company stock worth $10,661,967 over the last three months.

L has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$105.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$105.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$116.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of Loblaw Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$107.30.

About Loblaw Companies (Get Rating)

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.