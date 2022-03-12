Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) Shares Up 5.6%

Shares of Local Bounti Corp (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) were up 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.58 and last traded at $6.55. Approximately 1,295 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 68,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.20.
Several research analysts have commented on LOCL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Local Bounti in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Local Bounti in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Local Bounti in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.54.
Local Bounti Company Profile (NYSE:LOCL)
Leo Holdings III Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Local Bounti.
