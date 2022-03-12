Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) Shares Up 5.6%

Shares of Local Bounti Corp (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) were up 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.58 and last traded at $6.55. Approximately 1,295 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 68,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.20.

Several research analysts have commented on LOCL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Local Bounti in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Local Bounti in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Local Bounti in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.54.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Local Bounti in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Local Bounti in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Local Bounti in the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Local Bounti in the fourth quarter valued at $387,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Local Bounti in the fourth quarter valued at $581,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Local Bounti Company Profile (NYSE:LOCL)

Leo Holdings III Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Local Bounti.

