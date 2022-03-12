Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY) Short Interest Update

Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 323.5% from the February 13th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

LZRFY traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.63. 1,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,281. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.05. Localiza Rent a Car has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $13.67.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th were given a $0.0169 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

Localiza Rent A Car SA engages in the car rental, fleet rental, and franchising business. It operates through the following segments: Car Rental, Fleet Rental, and Franchising. The Car Rental segment refers to car rentals in locations located inside and outside airports and for insurance stipulation and management of car claims for insurance companies.

