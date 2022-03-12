LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. is a genome editing company. It focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with significant unmet medical needs. The company’s technology platform consists of GeneRide(TM). LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on LogicBio Therapeutics from $16.00 to $6.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on LogicBio Therapeutics from $24.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. William Blair downgraded LogicBio Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on LogicBio Therapeutics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.15.

Shares of NASDAQ LOGC opened at $0.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. LogicBio Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $8.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average is $2.87.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. LogicBio Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.00% and a negative net margin of 739.91%. Analysts forecast that LogicBio Therapeutics will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOGC. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in LogicBio Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 270.6% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $55,000. 49.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of genome editing technology platform. It focuses on the commercialization of GeneRide, which enables the site-specific integration of a therapeutic transgene without nucleases or exogenous promoters by harnessing the native process of homologous recombination.

